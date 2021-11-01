The Black Cats lost to Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light followed by a whopping 5-1 loss to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

But with Sunderland now set to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tomorrow evening, how will Lee Johnson line up?

Here, we take a look:

RB: Carl Winchester Not expecting wholesale changes at the back despite shipping five goals.

LB: Dennis Cirkin With Denver Hume and Niall Huggins injured, Lee Johnson's options at left-back are limited at present.

CB: Callum Doyle The Manchester City loanee has impressed so far this season.

CB: Tom Flanagan Having his best season in a Sunderland shirt.