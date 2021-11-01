Made some mistakes against Rotherham with Lee Burge pushing him close following his good showing against QPR.

Midfielder dropped and a change of formation? Is this the Sunderland side Lee Johnson will play against Sheffield Wednesday

It is now back-to-back losses for Sunderland in League One.

By James Copley
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:07 am

The Black Cats lost to Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light followed by a whopping 5-1 loss to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

But with Sunderland now set to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tomorrow evening, how will Lee Johnson line up?

Here, we take a look:

1. RB: Carl Winchester

Not expecting wholesale changes at the back despite shipping five goals.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

With Denver Hume and Niall Huggins injured, Lee Johnson's options at left-back are limited at present.

3. CB: Callum Doyle

The Manchester City loanee has impressed so far this season.

4. CB: Tom Flanagan

Having his best season in a Sunderland shirt.

