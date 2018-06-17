Middlesbrough make £5million bid for Paddy McNair

Middlesbrough have launched a £5million bid to sign Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair.

Reports today claim the Teessiders have made their move for the in-demand Northern Ireland international as Tony Pulis looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

Paddy McNair

Sunderland have already turned down two bids for the player from Premier League side Brighton, the second which was around £3.5million.

Owner Stewart Donald says he doesn't want to sell McNair, unless the player himself expresses a desire to leave.

Boro are in need of midfield reinforcements ahead of another tilt at promotion from the Championship. Mo Besic returned to Everton after his loan spell while former Sunderland favourite Grant Leadbitter - linked with a return to the Stadium of Light - appears on his way out of the Riverside.

McNair scored five goals in 18 matches last season, finishing the campaign strongly after returning from injury.

Wolves have also been linked with the player, who Sunderland value closer to £7million.