Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Preston North End in pursuit of Sunderland defender
Three Championship clubs are reportedly interested in luring Tom Flanagan away from the Stadium of Light.
Bristol City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough are all reportedly chasing a deal for Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan.
According to Football Insider, the three clubs are monitoring the 30-year-old’s contract situation with a view to signing the defender on a free in the summer when his contract at the Stadium of Light expires.
Flanagan joined Sunderland in summer 2018, he then extended his contract through to the end of the 2021/22 season last summer and has been a regular under Lee Johnson this season, featuring in the Black Cats’ last five League One outings.
Flanagan has amassed over 250 appearances in English football at clubs such as MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion, however, Sunderland is where he has played most often, notching up over a century of appearances during his three seasons at the club.