Bristol City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough are all reportedly chasing a deal for Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan.

According to Football Insider, the three clubs are monitoring the 30-year-old’s contract situation with a view to signing the defender on a free in the summer when his contract at the Stadium of Light expires.

Flanagan joined Sunderland in summer 2018, he then extended his contract through to the end of the 2021/22 season last summer and has been a regular under Lee Johnson this season, featuring in the Black Cats’ last five League One outings.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Tom Flanagan is reportedly a target for a trio of Championship clubs. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Flanagan has amassed over 250 appearances in English football at clubs such as MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion, however, Sunderland is where he has played most often, notching up over a century of appearances during his three seasons at the club.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.