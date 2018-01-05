Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis reveals why it would be 'disrespectful' to demand more players and money from Steve Gibson

Tony Pulis believes it would be "disrespectful" to be demanding more money and signings of Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson this month.

Boro spent more than £40m during the summer transfer window and while they also recouped a large amount from player sales, the level of investment underlined their ambition to make a swift return to the Premier League.

Boro, who parted company with Garry Monk last month, are eighth in the Championship and appointed Pulis in the hope he would steer them back to the top flight.

The Championship takes a break from fixtures this weekend with the FA Cup third round taking centre stage, Boro hosting Chris Coleman's Sunderland at the Riverside on Saturday lunchtime (KO 1pm).

Pulis has been assessing his playing squad since taking charge and is set to ring the changes for the FA Cup game with some of the fringe players given the chance to showcase their worth.

On the set-up and squad at Boro, Pulis said: "I'm still looking at it. There's lots of things I wouldn't have done, but I'm not saying that is wrong.

"Managers want and expect different things. The big thing is having the opportunity to change that and move forward.

"With what Steve has spent so far this year it would be disrespectful to be banging the door down asking for more money and more players.

"There are so many players here and many who are similar - it's about finding a balanced team who can do things on and off the ball, to win games and get up the table.

"That doesn't take a week or ten days, that takes time."

"It's been non-stop," added Pulis, who was appointed on Boxing Day.

"My remit is to have a good few weeks looking not just at the players but the training ground and everything else.

"The comparison with what I had at Stoke ten years ago with Peter Coates is what brought me to the club.

"Steve Gibson has his roots in this area and he wants it to thrive and to be part of that."

Sunderland have 11 players missing for the FA Cup game and while Pulis is set to make changes to his side but the former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion boss is targeting a run in the competition.

Pulis added: "I've been in the game long enough, and I've been fortunate to manage in every league and get promoted out of every league, the important thing is you focus on the next battle.

"Chris did a fantastic job with Wales and had an extraordinary tournament in France a few years ago. Sunderland are great football club but Chris will need time to sort that club out. Whether he will get that we will see.

"I've always been a loyal supporter of the FA Cup, and I've had the honour of taking a team to the final at Stoke.

"If we can have a good cup run here, I will be absolutely delighted. The FA Cup will always remain very special to me."