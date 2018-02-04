Mick McCarthy saddened by Sunderland's plight after his Ipswich Town side heap more misery on Black Cats

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy insisted there was no room for sentiment as he plunged his former club Sunderland deeper into the relegation mire.

McCarthy enjoyed some of the best days of his career at the Stadium of Light, leading Sunderland to the Championship title in 2004 and guiding the Black Cats to the FA Cup semi-final.

Sunderland’s relegation worries intensified after a first-half strike from Joe Garner and own goal from Adam Matthews.

McCarthy said: "I have no sympathy for anybody, regardless of who I or my teams play against, and I’ve always been the same.

"We all want to win for our team. I am sad to see the plight this club is in and I know how hard it is to turn around.

"I had it myself when I was here. It’s like trying to turn round an oil tanker with a canoe paddle in your hand."

McCarthy felt it was a thoroughly deserved victory after a strong Sunderland start.

He said: "We had to weather a real storm for the first 20 minutes, which felt longer, and they were excellent without putting ball in the net."