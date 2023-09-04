Police are investigating an assault alleged to have taken place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday on former Sunderland manager Roy Keane during the meeting between Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an incident. It is reported to have taken place at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, where a sell out crowd watched the two fierce rivals meet for the first time this season. Ex-Manchester City star Micah Richards is also involved in the investigation and both stars have given statements to the Met Police to aid their enquiry.

Richards and Keane were at the Arsenal stadium to work as pundits for Sky Sports during the Premier League meeting between the Gunners and the Red Devils . Mikel Arteta's side ran out 3-1 winners from the fixture with two late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Police haven’t said who is involved in the investigation or the exact nature of the alleged offence but confirmed there is an investigation.

The Met Police have released the following statement: "Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept."

A video of the alleged assault circulated on social media on Sunday and was labelled 'shameful behaviour' by famous Arsenal fan Piers Morgan.

talkSPORT reports that Richards stepped into the alleged confrontation in an effort to calm those involved down and appeared to restrain a man, who had allegedly aimed a headbutt at Keane and tried to hit him on the chest and chin.

The alleged scuffle took place towards the end of the meeting between the two clubs with the pundits believed to have been making their way down towards the pitch for post-match punditry duties with the alleged confrontation taking place in the Emirates Stadium's West Stand.