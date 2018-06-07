Meet the Sunderland schoolgirl who inspired her family to donate their hair to charity

A kind-hearted five-year-old, touched by a charity’s drive to help make wigs for children, has inspired her family to have their long locks chopped for the cause.

During an assembly at Hill View Primary School, Alice Hood heard about another little girl who had donated her hair to The Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs free of charge for young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or conditions such as alopecia.

Vicky Hood (30) with her children (left to right) Willow (3) Rocco (6mths) and Alice (5). Picture by FRANK REID

It struck a chord with the Tunstall youngster who, as well as donating her own hair, inspired mum Vicky, 30, and sister Willow, three, to do the same.

Yoga teacher Vicky, who is also mum to Rocco, six months, said: “One of the other pupils at the school stood up and did a talk about it in school and after that Alice started asking if she could have her cut for the charity too. She’s been asking for months so I finally gave in.

“I think it’s great that a five-year-old can think of others like that, so we decided to all get our hair cut. Alice and Willow have never had a proper hair cut yet, so this is their first time at the hairdressers, and it’s great that their hair, and mine, will be going to such a great charity.”

Alice said: “I wasn’t nervous about having my hair cut, just excited. It’s nice that it will help another little girl.”

Vicky, Alice and Willow before their haircuts

The family had their hair cut short at A-List salon in Durham Road by freelance hairdresser Neville Ramsay, who’s styled the hair of everyone from Sting to Vogue USA editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

He says using real hair for wigs can make a real difference to those who have lost their own hair.

He said: “Over the past five years people have become more and more aware of the charity, but this is the first time I’ve cut a whole family’s hair for the cause. Real hair makes such a difference as you can style it and curl it and it’s a lot more comfortable than a nylon wig. You can shampoo the nylon ones and shape them and they look ok from a distance, but they’re never quite the same. They never feel or move like real hair.

“At the end of the day hair is organic matter, so much of it just ends up on the salon floor, so it’s great to see it used this way and helping other people.”