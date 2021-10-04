Meet the next generation of Sunderland talent who could get a big opportunity in the Papa John's Trophy

4. PATRICK ALMOND

Almond made rapid progress above his age group in the U23s last year, and is now a key part of the side. Having made the bench in the competition last year he may hope to go one better this time around. It's been a tough start for Dickman's side who have shipped far too many goals, but it will have been a good learning curve for Almond. He's physically imposing but has devent recovery pace and is happy to step out in possession. A strong prospect.

Photo: Frank Reid