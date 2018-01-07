Medical for Chelsea defender, striker in demand plus has Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona move delayed Sunderland loan for Liverpool ace?

Chelsea youngster Jake Clarke-Salter was due on Wearside for a medical today ahead of a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Clarke-Salter, a centre-back who was a key part of the England U20 World Cup winning side in the summer, will be the first of what Sunderland boss Chris Coleman hopes is a clutch of loan signings.

The Black Cats had hoped to complete a deal in time for Clarke-Salter to play against Middlesbrough but with Antonio Conte keen to give a number of his senior players a rest, the move was delayed for the 20-year-old to take his place on the bench against Norwich City.

The deal is expected to be confirmed within the next 24-hours.

Meanwhile, reports in the national press suggest Sunderland may have to be patient to land Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn on a loan deal.

The 18-year-old forward is a January target of Coleman, with the Black Cats boss desperate to boost his attacking options.

Coleman gave Woodburn his international debut for Wales.

But reports claim the deal has been delayed because of Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona.

The youngster may have to wait before completing his loan switch to Wearside, with Mohamed Salah's recent injury also reported to have clouded matters with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wary of allowing Woodburn to leave just yet.

Woodburn was made available for loan by the Anfield club to gain regular first-team experience but Sunderland must now wait for Liverpool to give the go-ahead before completing a deal.

And finally, former Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban is in demand.

The striker, who scored 12 goals for Sunderland, had his loan deal mutually cancelled by Sunderland and parent club AFC Bournemouth after he made it clear he wanted to leave Wearside.

There is interest in him from several Championship clubs this month.

Wolves, Fulham and Aston Villa have long been credited with an interest in the striker with Cardiff City the latest to be linked.

With Grabban in form, Bournemouth are keen to cash in this month.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: "It was a mutual decision between the clubs. Grabban wanted to end his spell with Sunderland so I think Lewis will move on in this window.

"When that will be and who that will be to? We don't know."