Max Power tells the brilliant story of his matchday lift for a thrilled Sunderland supporter

Perhaps it says something about the modern game that Max Power is genuinely bemused his matchday taxi service has caused a stir.

If you haven't already heard the tale, Sunderland supporter Keith was waiting for the bus into town on the day of the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Max Power spotted that he'd been left waiting, pulled over and dropped him at the pub on his way to the Stadium of Light.

For Sunderland supporters, it is the kind of tale that would have seemed unthinkable in the Premier League era.

To Power, it is perfectly normal.

He had not mentioned the story to anyone but Keith was so thrilled that he got in touch with the club to thank the midfielder.

Max Power celebrates scoring against Scunthorpe United

The midfielder has quickly become a popular figure for supporters, his instagram feed detailing a growing bromance with Donald Love and some quite brilliant celebrations with Lee Cattermole after his brace at AFC Wimbledon.

That popularity seems unlikely to fade anytime soon.

"I was just annoyed at the bus driver for driving past him and not picking him up! With me being suspended I’d been at the gym in the morning, I was doing a bit of work and then heading to the stadium," Power recalls.

"I’d seen the fella had missed his bus, he was in a Sunderland shirt so I gave him a lift to the pub

"At first I don’t think he knew who I was! I had to half explain, his reaction to that was funny! He was a lovely fella. He seemed pleased that we’d started the season well.

"Hopefully I saved him a few quid on his fare, though I don’t know whether he had a pass! I don’t see it is a big deal, it was just a favour, I’d do it for most people.

"I’ve always been in dressing rooms surrounded by good lads. It really wasn’t a publicity thing or anything like that, it was just one of those things.

"No matter what level you’re at it’s good to be winning football games, it makes everyone happy. Hopefully we can do that more often than not. The fans have been great with me and are really fanatical, which I sort of knew about anyway and supporting Liverpool obviously you understand that kind of footballing passion.

"You see a Sunderland shirt on every road here and that’s great to see, hopefully we can have a successful season for them."

Power could make his first team return on Saturday after serving his suspension.