Max Power opens up on Sunderland move and what he'll bring to the squad

Max Power says he is raring to go at Sunderland, and will wear his 'heart on his sleeve' during what he hopes is a push for promotion.

Power has joined the Black Cats on a loan deal, with a view to signing permanently in January.

The 25-year-old is set to train with his team-mates on Friday and could even come into contention for the trip to Luton Town on Saturday.

Power added that a recommendation from Sunderland left-back Reece James left him in no doubt that it was the right move.

"It’s been deadline day madness, I’ve had a hectic few hours but I’m delighted to get everything over the line and done," he said.

"I was lying in bed one minute and then on the motorway within ten. I’ve never been involved in it before, I’m normally sat at home watching Sky Sports news. To be a part of it was an experience, to be joining a club of this stature, I’m delighted.

"I’ve won the league two out of the last three years, I know what it takes. I’ve come here to do it again and help this club get back into the Championship.

"I had a really good pre-season with Wigan, so I’m fit and raring to go," he added.

"I’ve been in contact with Reece James, he told me how good of a club it is, that the facilities are second to none. I’ve been to the Stadium as a fan over the years watching Liverpool so I know what I’m stepping into, it’s a fantastic place.

"I think Sunderland is a Premier League club, the fanbase, the facilities, the Stadium, everything is there. I joined Wigan in a similar situation, they’d been relegated from the Championship, and as a group of players we were able to galvanise the fans. I like to do that, I’m a passionate person and I want to be part of this club’s success."

Power watched Sunderland's opening day win and believes it will give the club real momentum for the months ahead.

He said: "I’m a fully committed lad, I wear my heart on my sleeve, I like to celebrate goals even if I haven’t scored. I managed to watch the game against Charlton on Saturday and I think that win will give the whole place a huge lift.

"I imagine at 1-0 the doom and gloom merchants were thinking here we go again, so to win the game and in that manner, it’s probably the biggest smile Sunderland fans have had in some time. It’s going to be a long season but one I’m looking forward to it."