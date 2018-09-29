Max Power on his respect for Sunderland midfield duo as he prepares to show his patience

Max Power says he is happy to be patient as he prepares to make his eagerly anticipated return from suspension.

Power is available for Sunderland’s trip to Coventry City after serving what effectively became a four-game ban for a tackle early in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

After watching his team-mates win 4-1 against Rochdale last weekend, Power knows he might have to wait for his opportunity.

Jack Ross admitted last week that Power’s ability to get forward offers a different dimension in midfield and the 25-year-old is sure to be an imporant player as the Black Cats face up to three games in one week.

“I do like to be a bit of an all-action player, I don’t mind doing the defensive side but I like getting forward, trying to score goals,” Power said.

“For me it’s now a case of trying to fight my way back into the side.

“After a 4-1 win, I couldn’t have timed it any better! That’ll make it harder but there are no moans and groans from me, I’d never demand I should be playing or anything like that.

“It’s up to me to get back. If I’m called upon I’ll be more than ready, but the lads were brilliant for Saturday, I’ll wait for my opportunity and try to take it when it comes.”

Position for midfield places has of course been strengthened not just by the return of Dylan McGeouch, but also the continuing excellence of Lee Cattermole.

When Power first arrived there remained some questions over Cattermole’s future but he has since proven himself to be an absolutely vital cog in the wheel.

With George Honeyman wearing the captain’s armband, Power knows selection is anything but guaranteed.

He is full of admiration for the way both have bounced back from the disappointment of last season to be key players in the club’s early season form.

Ross said: “Lee is full tilt every day. There’s always a reason why a player plays at the highest level for such a long time.

“His application is second to none and his performances have shown that. He obviously had things ongoing, whether he would be here or not, but throughout my time at the club he’s been top notch, someone who you can lean and someone who is absolutely desperate for the club to do well as well.

“You see that in his performances and in the way he celebrates his goals! He really wants to be part of something, a successful campaign and a promotion.

“With Lee and George, it will have been difficult being part of relegations,” he added.

“George has a real spring in his step now and he was excellent last Saturday. It’s tough for players like them sometimes because it is tough to change opinions in football.

“It takes big characters to brush all that aside. They’ve done that.”