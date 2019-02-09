Max Power offers an exciting insight into how a fully-fit Will Grigg can fire Sunderland to promotion

Max Power has offered Sunderland fans an exciting insight as to what they can expect from new signing Will Grigg - once the striker is fully fit.

The pair were teammates at Wigan Athletic and Power has backed the Northern Irish international to help fire the Black Cats to promotion.

The Sunderland duo were teammates at Wigan Athletic

Grigg made his debut for the club at Oxford United on Saturday and, while the deadline day addition only lasted 80 minutes following some injury troubles of late, there were plenty of positives to take from his first showing in red and white.

And few people know better than Power as to what a fully-fit Grigg will bring to the side.

Indeed the midfielder, whose loan spell at the stadium of Light became permanent in January, believes the striker can help Sunderland achieve their aims in the second half of the campaign.

"Griggy, that's his first start in a while," said Power.

"He obviously suffered an injury at Wigan and wasn't playing too much.

"I know him very well and I know that once he gets up to match speed, he finishes the half chances.

"He does the hardest thing in the game and puts the ball in the back of the net.

"That's what you pay the big money for.

"We've brought him in to hopefully push us back up that table and achieve what we want to achieve."