Max Power issues a passionate rallying call to Sunderland fans ahead of crucial fixtures

Max Power has urged Sunderland fans to stick with the side ahead of three crucial League One fixtures.

The Black Cats have drawn five of their last eight league outings, but the midfielder believes there is no time for negativity ahead of what could prove to be a make-or-break week.

Max Power says there is no time for negativity as Sunderland eye promotion

A 1-1 draw at Oxford on Saturday saw the Wearsiders lose ground in the promotion race, with leaders Luton now 11 points clear at the summit.

Power is refusing to panic, though, and has called on Sunderland fans to back their side ahead of three consecutive home fixtures.

Blackpool, Accrington and Gillingham all visit the Stadium of Light over the course of the next eight days and the former Wigan midfielder is determined to remain positive ahead of a string of games which could prove key to their promotion hopes.

And in a passionate rallying call, he has urged fans of the club to stick with the players.

"We'd love to win every game and I get the disappointment with fans travelling in huge numbers every game," he admitted, speaking after the draw with Oxford.

"But stick with us, that's all I can stay.

"Everyone has to stay positive. We're in a great position and let's get back in the top two as quickly as we can.

"The reality is we have three home games now and there's no time for negativity.

"We need to bounce back as quickly as we can and win our home games.

"We've got three home games on the bounce now and our home form has been really good."

The sticky patch suffered by Sunderland is nothing new - as Power can attest to.

But while the midfielder has already experienced similar runs of form during his time at Wigan - with whom he twice gained promotion from League One - he knows the pressure felt at Sunderland is on a different level.

It's a pressure the midfielder relishes though, and he's keen to continue embracing the expectation as the Black Cats eyes one of the two available promotion spots.

"I've been in these situations before with Wigan and there is a different pressure with Sunderland, purely on fanbase and fan size," he said.

"The pressure has been there since the start of the season.

"I've never shied away from the fact that promotion is the aim, and it's still the aim and is very much in our sights.

"I get the edginess, it's been a tough few years and everyone is desperate to get promoted this year - we all are.

"We're all fighting for that and we'll dust ourselves down and go again to get the three points on Tuesday."

With the season entering a crucial stage at both ends of the table, there can be a temptation to compare and contract with other sides in and around the promotion race.

But Power is reluctant to cast a glance at the League One form table - instead preferring to focus on Sunderland's own fortunes.

He feels that by focusing on their own destiny, the Black Cats have the best chance of securing success.

"There's no point looking at results today of other teams," he said.

"All we have to focus on is ourselves and if we look after our side of things then I'm sure we'll have a successful season."