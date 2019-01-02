Max Power deal becomes permanent as Sunderland reveal length of contract

Have your say

Max Power is now officially a permanent Sunderland player after his loan deal was converted.

The former Wigan Athletic midfielder joined the Black Cats late on summer deadline day, initially on loan with a view to it becoming permanent when the January window opened.

That has now been confirmed, with Power's contract running until the summer of 2021.

A club statement read: "Max Power’s loan signing has been converted to a permanent transfer. Power joined Sunderland AFC on loan from Wigan on deadline day in August, with a view to the move becoming permanent.

"He now has a contract with the Black Cats until the summer of 2021."

Power was the twelfth summer signing. The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances for Sunderland and has been sent off three times, though his last red was later overturned.