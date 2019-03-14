Match officials confirmed for Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Portsmouth

The match officials for the upcoming Checkatrade Trophy final have been announced - with Dean Whitestone set to referee the clash between Sunderland and Portsmouth at Wembley.

Whitestone has officiated 11 League One fixtures this campaign, including the Black Cats' 2-1 defeat by Burton back in September.

That day Whitestone failed to send off Brewers goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov after the Bulgarian shot-stopper collided with Charlie Wyke.

Despite some complaints claiming the keeper should have seen red, Sunderland boss Jack Ross said after the game: "At the time I thought it might be a bit reckless by the goalkeeper, but having seen it again, I don't have too many complaints."

Whitestone has also overseen 15 games in League Two this season and shown three red cards in the 31 games he's officiated this term.

The referee dished out two red cards to Yeovil players Jordan Green and Tom James, during The Glovers' 1-0 defeat at Bury back in August.

Whiteshone also dismissed Southend striker Simon Cox against Coventry in October, after showing two yellow cards to the forward.

Nik Barnard and Richard Wild will assist Whitestone for the final, while Kevin Johnson will be the fourth official and Rob Smith the reserve assistant referee.

The EFL's website said: "With over 14 years of experience as a match official in the EFL, Whitestone is approaching his 400th league game as a referee.

"He also has previous experience in the competition, having been the Fourth Official during Coventry City's 2017 triumph at Wembley Stadium against Oxford United."