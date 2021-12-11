'Masterclass inbound...' - Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson's starting XI to face Plymouth in League One

The pair face off in League One on Wearside today with Sunderland looking to record back-to-back wins after Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over Morecambe.

That has left Lee Johnson’s team in fourth position in League One with Sunderland just two points of pace-setters Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, although the Latics have a game in hand on the Black Cats.

Plymouth Argyle saw the departure of manager Ryan Lowe to Preston North End this week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Schumacher is the man chosen to lead Argyle and their new boss will be in the dugout today as the two teams face off

And Johnson had named an unnamed team to face Plymouth this afternoon.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to today’s team to face Plymouth at the Stadium of Light:

@danhall94: “When was the last time we named the same starting 11 for 3 games in a row.”

Lee Johnson

@DannyConnollyx: “Bored of this lineup. Play someone else.”

@LiamSAFC17: “Calling a Broadhead masterclass.”

@nicholaswilso11: “Winchester masterclass inbound.”

@Philip_RJ89: “Nice to see some continuity of selection. Injury-enforced, to a point, but it’s allowing the likes of Leon Dajaku to continue their upturn in form, and for players to start building combinations with each other. Tough test today, but I’m confident of victory! #SAFC”

@redman_aiden: “Scary how bad that bench is.”

@AdamGibson112: “No reason to change it. Being playing well as is.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.