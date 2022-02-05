The Black Cats fell a goal down when Reo Griffiths opened the scoring with a low shot in the 22nd minute.

Doncaster then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and Tommy Rowe fired home a second.

Sunderland did create better chances after the break, and brought on Jermain Defoe with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Lynden Gooch is tackled.

Corry Evans pulled a late goal back but it was too little too late.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Philip_RJ89: The concern now is that, if they do bring Keane in, will it be with an eye on another potential League One season next year? Or are they hoping he can perform a salvage job over the remaining 16 games of this season?

@_GraemeAtkinson: Only Sunderland could hit bottom and find a way to keep going

@Ian_Crow3: 38k, Defoe's return, against bottom of the league, and that's what we get. Outplayed all over, no creativity, slow and worse than Bolton, didn't think that was possible. The mentality of this squad is awful, on a bad run or concede and we break. Embarrassing.

@aimeegordon_x: We’ll struggle to get play-offs at the minute. Others slowly creeping up around us, and we’re stuck in a rot again. Keane needs to be appointed ASAP

@SAFCTC: If I was Keane I would get the first train back to London

@SR5Paul: Get Roy Keane in that dressing room

@SpeakSAFC: It’s play-offs for us, at most. It would be an absolute miracle to do otherwise. If Keane comes in, he has to get right into this lot because there’s no bottle, no nothing.

@SAFCsource: Better in the second half but that is an extremely low bar, that first half capitulation against a team bottom of the table and with an awful away record was a disgrace.

@danmole92: Sunderland are an absolute mess, massive job for Keane if he takes it.

