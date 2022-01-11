The Black Cats drew 3-3 at Wycombe last time out – when captain Corry Evans was stretchered off with a head injury.

Evans has been replaced by Jack Diamond for the game against Lincoln, while several players remain absent due to injury or a positive Covid test.

Aiden O’Brien has returned to the bench, though, after missing the last three games.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@JoeThirlwell1: Reading that as Winchester RB, Gooch and Diamond on the wings and Neil, Embo as the two in the middle, or is it Gooch RB, Embo wing and Winchester in the middle. Find out in an hour I guess!

@Philip_RJ89: Lee Johnson isn’t messing about, is he? Very attack-minded selection, and it’ll be interesting to see how Jack Diamond does from the start. No Trai Hume is fair enough, I think. Obviously still getting him up to speed gradually!

@LBrennan89: Massive chance for Diamond to prove yourself

@SAFCTC: Not surprised we’ve gone all out attack when Lincoln don’t have a recognised centre back that’s fit

@JamieSAFC_: We are not giving them a second to breathe tonight. Look at that attack

@nicholaswilso11: Glad to see O’Brien back on the bench, thought Trai Hume was in the squad though lads?

@KrisMonkeyDay: Gooch needs to be RB for me as he doesn’t track back when he’s more advanced.

