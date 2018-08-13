Manchester United striker and former Sunderland target opens up after sealing loan switch

Former Sunderland target James Wilson says his loan switch to Aberdeen is a 'new beginning'.

Wilson is a player who Sunderland have tracked through the summer having been made available for loan by Manchester United.

The Black Cats initially opted to make their move for Watford's Jerome Sinclair but they are known to be targeting another option before the window shuts at the end of this month.

They have held talks with a number of clubs and Jack Ross is hopeful of making a signing this week.

Wilson will now focus on reviving his career in Scotland's top division.

He said: “I just felt coming to Aberdeen was the right decision to make.

“I have spoken to the manager on the phone. He is very positive. He told me a lot about his philosophy and plan for me going forward for the season.

“I chose Aberdeen because it is a massive club. Scottish football is also getting a lot of coverage, a lot of good coverage. I know a lot of the Aberdeen games are televised. All round I feel it is the right move for me. It is a new beginning for me really.

“When you have to make a decision like this I like to ask as many people as I can, and people I trust," he added.

"I have been asking around a lot and no one had a bad word to say about the club. It is nice to get those opinions off other people and that helped me make my mind up.

“A few of my loan moves have not worked out as well as I would have hoped so this one is very important. It is a big year for me. I am hoping to get as many minutes under my belt as I can and hopefully get goals to help the team push forward.

“Without blowing my own trumpet, I do back myself and I am a confident lad. I would like to think that this will be a good move and will be a special year. Confidence is very important for a striker. If you can keep it high then everything else will follow.

“I just can’t wait to get started and I am looking forward to meeting all my new team mates this morning.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes added: “I am absolutely delighted to secure James on a season long loan as he is a player I feel will very quickly become an important member of the squad for us.

“He is a real quality player, who I think will suit the way we play, and, having spoken to him, I think he sees this move as a real opportunity for him. There were other clubs interested in taking James but he feels this is the right place for him to continue his development.

“I’d also like to thank Manchester United for the part they played in making the loan happen.”

Black Cats boss Ross said after saturday's 1-1 draw at Luton Town that he is likely to bring in a young forward.

He said: "I think probably the former [younger players], to be honest, because it’s a balancing act with what we’re going to have coming back. I’ll be conscious of that.

“At the moment we’re probably looking for potential rather than proven (players) because of the proven ones in the squad who will be back sooner rather than later.

“Charlie (Wyke) is proven in this league and Jerome (Sinclair) is proven at a good level as well.

"We have to be conscious of that as well.

“We want to make sure we’re not in a difficult position, and in the loan market that sometimes happens.”