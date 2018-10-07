Manchester United linked with £500,000 move for Sunderland keeper

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring young Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson.

According to the Sun, United are plotting a £500,000 move for the 15-year-old, who has been labelled as one of the brightest talents in Sunderland’s academy.

The highly-rated teenager has represented England at under-15s level, and will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford.

Pickford, 24, joined Everton for £30million in 2017, but only after earning the number one jersey at the Stadium of Light first.

While a move to Old Trafford may seem appealing, a potential path into the first team would surely be clearer at the Stadium of Light.