Manchester City's proposed Carabao Cup rule change which would impact Sunderland, Leeds United, Liverpool, West Ham and other last 16 clubs
Sunderland may be allowed to make additional substitutes when they face QPR in the Carabao Cup later this month.
It comes after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola campaigned for clubs to be granted the option of making five subs in a game – a rule which was implemented for the semi-finals and final of last year’s competition during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this season’s competition, clubs have only been allowed to make three substitutes in normal time.
Yet according to the Daily Mail, City have managed to gain support from 13 of the 16 clubs left in the tournament to alter the rules from the last 16 stage.
The report claims each of the supporting clubs have written to the EFL to show they are in favour of the five substitutes rule.
It’s now been claimed the EFL will speak with the two sides who do not support the idea to assess their options.
Sunderland will face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday, October 26.
Lee Johnson’s side have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan to reach the last 16 stage.
The Black Cats have used all three of their available substitutes in all three matches so far.
Sunderland’s trip to QPR will come days after a home game at Charlton and before a trip to Rotherham the following weekend.
The full fourth-round draw is as follows:
Chelsea v Southampton
Arsenal v Leeds
Stoke v Brentford
West Ham v Manchester City
Leicester v Brighton
Burnley v Tottenham
QPR v Sunderland
Preston v Liverpool