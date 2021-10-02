The Black Cats made nine new signings this summer, seven of whom are under the age of 24.

Sunderland’s new arrivals included 17-year-old Doyle and West Ham loanee Frederik Alves, 21, as well as fellow defenders Dennis Cirkin, 19, and Niall Huggins, 20, who joined permanently from Tottenham and Leeds respectively.

Wright has enjoyed playing alongside the aforementioned players in defence and believes there is more to come from them.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Wright believes Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle has the potential to play for England.

“I hadn’t really seen them play that often so you are kind of just trusting the people that are paid to do that job in recruitment,” said Wright.

“Our job as a player is just to focus day-to-day on the football pitch, in the dressing room, and to allow them to be their best. I think they have probably been better than anyone expected.

“I think expectations aside, they are just good lads who set high standards everyday so it’s enjoyable when you have lads like that to work next to. They ask questions, they want to learn and will give suggestions.

“They are only at the start of their careers, some of them. You think I can’t wait until I’m retired on my sofa one day and Callum Doyle is captain of England, you think of things like that. You can’t tell him that, actually you could. He is that humble of a lad.

“Sometimes as a player, I still think I’m in my prime at 29, but sometimes you think I’m excited to see where he’s going to get to.

“Firstly, there is a good lad and then you see what sort of player they are as well and are like it’s a recipe for success. If they keep doing that they will have good careers.

“They have to focus on that day-to-day, keep getting better and avoid complacency.

With Sunderland’s new signings coming from higher-league clubs and highly-rated academies, Wright says the players who have joined have helped raise standards on Wearside.

“I think there is responsibility for all of us which includes them,” Wright added.

“I think sometimes you forget their age because first and foremost they are great lads and good footballers as well, which is always a bonus.

“I always prefer it if they are great lads and they are great lads and I’m learning things off them as well.

“As a senior figure, I guess there’s a few of us, you just have to make sure when you come in everyday you feel comfortable to be yourself and enjoy what you do.

“Credit to the boys that have come in. They have raised the standards and raised the culture in that regard and all brought their own uniqueness to the group which I think is a credit to them that they have settled in.

“It’s also a credit to the staff and players that they have created a culture that is enjoyable to come into and it’s important we maintain that and that complacency doesn't creep in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.