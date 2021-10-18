Sunderland defeated Gillingham in dramatic fashion on Saturday at Priestfield.

Lee Johnson’s men came from a goal down to win 2-1 in a League One game that produced much drama.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting League One stories this morning:

Sheffield Wednesday. manager Darren Moore

Rival manager makes interesting admission

Darren Moore – manager of Sunderland’s rivals in League One Sheffield Wednesday – spoke following out following his side’s draw against AFC Wimbledon.

The Owls were 2-0 up before the Dons fought back to draw the game.

"They're all concentration, all of the goals," Moore said.

"There's nothing to it, nothing intricate the opposition did playing against us, it's just concentration, that's the message and that's what it is at the end of the day.

"It's getting them in and in some sort of classroom stuff. Discussions with the players, vice versa in terms of when the game wears on and in terms of going forward. It's a harsh lesson but at the same time it's moments like this where you learn from it."

Pushed further about Wednesday’s issues, Moore's said: "Break it, stop it, I'm not having it. I just think it's an excuse and I don't want it. If it happened before that's gone, it's about now. It's about breaking that mentality now and building that winning mentality.

"Whatever has happened before has happened before, it's about breaking that and maintaining that focus. I'm not having that as an excuse because it's been and gone."

