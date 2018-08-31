Manager explains why Sunderland won't be signing his goalscoring midfield ace

Goalscoring midfielder Michael Doughty had been linked with a move to Sunderland but Swindon Town boss Phil Brown has ruled out him leaving on deadline day.

Doughty only signed a deal in the summer but his form has seen him linked to a number of clubs, including Sunderland.

Michael Doughty (right) won't be leaving on deadline day.

Brown has ruled out the departure of top scorer Doughty on loan today but admitted a transfer move in January might be ‘out of his control’ if clubs continue to show an interest.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in five league games this season.

Brown said: "He was bought to this football club to play the game first and foremost but also to help us get to where we want to be.

"I certainly wouldn’t entertain a loan. But if he continues doing what he’s doing, then whatever happens in the January transfer window could be beyond my control.

"If someone wants to buy him then we could be priced out of the market, but the interesting part is that he’s only been here for five games and people are already talking about him."