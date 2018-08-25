Manager confirms interest in Sunderland striker ahead of loan window deadline

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has confirmed his interest in Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson.

Nelson spent a spell on loan at Falkirk last season and they are keen to take him back north of the border on another loan spell, as previously reported by the Echo.

The deadline for loan deals to be completed is next Friday, August 31.

Hartley admits he is a big fan of Nelson but any loan move would depend on the striker's fitness.

Nelson has not featured for the Black Cats since the pre-season game at Hartlepool United but he is closing in on a return to fitness.

The 20-year-old hit four goals in five months at Falkirk, but his season was ended early by a broken cheekbone in a clash with Dunfermline.

Hartley told the Falkirk Herald: "He’s a player we do like, but he’s been out injured for a few weeks.

"We do want to bring a forward in and hopefully we can do something before the window next week.

"He’s a player I like but it all depends on his injury situation. Would I like him back? Yes of course but we have to look at where he is in terms of his fitness, is he ready or how long will it be for him to be back?

"He’s a player who did really well here and a player I liked working with, but there’s a lot of things it depends on.

"We’ve got one or two other options to look at and hopefully there can be a bit of movement before the end of next week because we want to be as strong as we can be between now and January.

"We’ve been light in recent weeks with injuries."

There is strong loan interest in Nelson, Football League clubs in England plus sides in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Championship are monitoring the situation.

Previously, he has had loan spells at Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town.