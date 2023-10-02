News you can trust since 1873
Man to appear in court after football fans allegedly mock death of Bradley Lowery at Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Two men were arrested at the weekend

By Ross Robertson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
A man is due to appear in court charged after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of Bradley Lowery will appear in court.

Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested on Saturday after pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley during a match against Sunderland club at Hillsborough on Friday, September 29.

The Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma before he died from the illness aged six in 2017.

Houghton has been charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Police said a second man arrested on Saturday had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have raised thousands in a fundraiser set up to show their support for Bradley's family.

