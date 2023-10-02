Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is due to appear in court charged after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of Bradley Lowery will appear in court.

Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested on Saturday after pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley during a match against Sunderland club at Hillsborough on Friday, September 29.

Houghton has been charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.