Alex Pritchard will make his first league start for the Black Cats after joining the club from Huddersfield this summer, with Dennis Cirkin dropping to the bench following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Burton.

It means Dan Neil will move from central midfield to left-back, with Elliot Embleton dropping into a deeper midfield role.

After Neil impressed in midfield against Burton – some fans were surprised at Johnson’s team selection.

Lee Johnson and Dennis Cirkin.

Here’s how some supporters reacted on social media:

@DavidHindmarsh7: Makes absolutely no sense this like. Hypes up Cirkin’s performances, then drops him to put our best midfielder in at left-back

@joseph00stuart: Neil shouldn’t be playing left back, he’s a good quality going forward but nonetheless haway the lads

@adamguest: Don’t understand Neil at LB. not in the slightest

@richy_choc: Why Cirkin benched ?

@Philip_RJ89: Good to see Alex Pritchard getting a start! Certainly an attack-minded selection and formation, and some good options from the bench as well. Neil at LB is interesting, as well.

@MichaelBowers15: Very keen to see Pritchard from the start.

@JordanGowling29: Sticking your best CM barring Evans at LB is a joke man. Stick O’Nien there and get it over with

@sunlunmaddog: Neil has played decent at left back when he’s been put there before so just trust the process, happy to see Pritchard get his first league start for us as well.

