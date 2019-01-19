'Maja's goals paper over the cracks': How Sunderland fans reacted after 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe

It was another frustrating afternoon for Sunderland following a third straight draw in League One.

The Black Cats conceded a 87-minute equaliser at Scunthorpe, after Josh Maja had opened the scoring for the visitors.

It's a result which leaves Jack Ross' side three points adrift of the automatic promotion places, following Luton's 4-0 win over Peterborough.

Sunderland supporters were quick to share their views on social media after the game.

Here's how some fans reacted:

@Liam95379571: Sorry, but not good enough... Havnt scored more than 1 goal in 7 games

@_dgallagher99: Another missed opportunity to add to the collection

@safc_1982: I don't think we have played well much at all this season maja goals papered over the cracks

@BaghdadCocaCola: Another day another two points that we've missed out on, I hate being critical of the club but we need to kill games off otherwise this'll keep happening and we'll never get out of League One.

@Parkersafc: Getting seriously frustrating this and without Maja we are a mid table team. Pressure on Jack Ross to get us out of this rut

@afootyeducation: Another draw, another missed opportunity and Maja hooked again. Draws won’t take us up, feeling a little concerned

@boxing_buddy: Simply not good enough #safc. Holiday booked for play offs in May I think.

@Parsden: More points dropped from a winning position. We can't keep doing this #safc

@asykes98x: The only player that can score is Maja and he takes him off for Watmore. Watmore has pace but all he does is charge at defenders he never picks his head up and passes. Always comes to nowt

@cptkirkwalker: The midfield is just not right at the minute. I would bring Mathews back in and put O’nien in there. Not sure if Mcgeady offers enough? McGuire shouldn’t be in the starting 11. Definitely got problems to sort out.