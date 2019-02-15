'Maguire needs to start': How Sunderland fans reacted after frustrating Accrington Stanley draw

Sunderland fans were left frustrated once again following a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats came back from two goals down courtesy of goals from George Honeyman and Aiden McGeday, but missed the chance to put pressure on their promotion rivals in League One.

Second-half substitute Chris Maguire made an immediate impact and fans will hope the Scottish forward is recalled to the starting XI against Gilligham on Tuesday night.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media after the game:

@jxmes123: Don’t like to make excuses. But that ref was ridiculous. The ball was out of play for 13 minutes. Why so little added time ?

@S4rah13: Ref was a joke but doesn’t rake away from our poor performance. We might have salvaged a point but ‘salvaged’ is what we did Questioning Ross’s selection again!

@antoneee_x: McGeadys interview tells it all. He is sick to death of the draws. Its not a good result, despite being 2-0 down. Jack Ross’ poor decisions are showing now. Maguire should be starting every game.

@scottdavidson12: Points to take from tonight. We can’t play with 2 up front. Maguire to start. Leadbitter is a crab. Power to start. I’d still play Matthews at RB. 2 goals down in any league to come back to a draw is a point gained. We move on. #safc

@twangmackem: Comeback or not. That is still not enough, I can personally see us being down here again next season. Simply not good enough. Still though #HawayTheLads

@richard_safc: Another draw...but Maguire needs to start on Tuesday, and who ever says anything against Honeyman needs to give there head a shake! #SAFC #SUNACC

@JonnyHunt4_: McGeady & Maguire have got to start, pivotal performance from Maguire. Disappointed in Dunne & Baldwin. We go again

@christieH18: McGeady and Maguire were the difference in us losing or drawing there. Better but not good enough. Maguire has to start and we have to start winning games. The potential is there and we need to take advantage of that. I’m finding myself using ‘frustrating’ more and more. #SAFC

@asykes98x: hope everyone that was crying out for 442 is satisfied now never gonna work especially when one of the strikers is Charlie Wyke

@Kingy78_: That first half was absolutely horrific but sick of saying it we should never have went to 442. We’ve been overan this season with 3 in the middle never mind 2. 15 games to go, we’ve never done things the easy way!