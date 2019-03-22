'Made my day!': Sunderland fans offer their verdict on Stewart Donald's Premier Concourse comments

With the end of the current season in sight and season tickets already on sale for the 2019/20 campaign, rumours have started swirling over whether the Premier Concourse could be re-opened for fans.

When quizzed online about a potential opening of the top tier, Stewart Donald responded to a supporter saying: “It is season ticket sales that determine what we do” - leaving the door open on the situation.

1,500 supporters were relocated when the closure of the top tier was confirmed in order to improve the atmosphere for this season.

The Premier Concourse was re-opened temporarily for the boxing day fixture against Bradford City earlier this campaign, resulting in an attendance of over 46,000 which has been the highest in the EFL this season.

The response from fans has been rather positive online as one fan, Anthony Potts, said: “just made my day!”

Others have been cautiously optimistic worried that replicating the Boxing Day attendance will be a tough ask:

James Watson said: “it it can be filled then good, will open up some jobs too.”

An ex-employee at the stadium mirrored those comments: “My bar used to be up there and we were always busy… Hope it opens again as we had ten staff manning it.”

Others think that it may be a little early to be increase the capacity, with promotion to the second tier not yet confirmed for the Black Cats, and this could be a distraction for the club.

"Think he should concentrate on getting us up a couple of leagues before he does that,” Michael Darford commented.

Deborah Rose echoed those thoughts: “Really needs to wait and see how many more season tickets he sells first but i can’t see the need to open it up just yet .”

While on twitter, Tom Foady and Daniel Jenks agreed that promotion to the Championship should be achieved before they open it to home fans.

A few supporters began brain-storming ideas a way in which the club could open the concourse and improve the atmosphere, the reason which was given for the original closure.

Malcolm Sharp reckons away fans should be relocated from the top-tier and then offer those seats to the home support, and if they don’t sell out offer tickets to local schools.

Another fan, Nathan David, agreed that away fans should be relocated and that the family section should be moved to the North Stand, claiming this would create a better atmosphere on match days.