Lynden Gooch Sunderland boost as Jack Ross reveals when Glenn Loovens will return to training

Lynden Gooch has trained 'really well' this week on his return from injury and is in contention for a start against Shrewsbury Town.

Gooch, who has been playing right wing-back in Sunderland's 3-5-2 system for much of this season, picked up a hamstring injury in the draw at Coventry City before the international break.

He was ruled out for 12 days but made his return at the Academy of Light on Monday and Jack Ross has been impressed with him in training.

Meanwhile, Glenn Loovens, who also picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at the Ricoh Arena is expected to return to training next week but will miss the trip to Shrewsbury and Tuesday's game away at Doncaster Rovers.

Ross said: "The only one who is back available is Lynden, he has trained all week, we believed that would be the case and he has trained really well, Glenn will train next week or get close to full training.

Lynden Gooch celebrates his winning goal against Charlton.

"Duncan Watmore has had a full week of training, he has done everything but it is too soon for him.

"Charlie [Wyke] and Denver [Hume] are making progress, they have a bit to go, Donald [Love] is back training as well so we are getting there.

"The suspensions skew it a little bit, obviously we don't have Max Power or Bryan Oviedo this weekend and it means we are still relying on Bali [Mumba] and Benji [Kimpioka] to supplement the squad, which is no bad thing in terms of their ability but they are very young."

Jon McLaughlin has been away with Scotland, Tom Flanagan with Northern Ireland and Bryan Oviedo with Costa Rica, with Mumba and Kimpioka away with England and Sweden Under-18s respectively.

They have all returned to the Academy of Light fit after their international duties, though Oviedo serves the second of a three-game ban this weekend.

Ross added: "Jon McLaughlin was first back as Scotland played their second fixture on Sunday, Tom only joined today as Northern Ireland played Bosnia on Tuesday night and Bryan only travelled back to the UK back this morning, he was playing Wednesday night.

"The ones I have seen are all back healthy including Bali, he was back training with us.

"Bryan played a couple of games but he is suspended anyway. They are all fit and healthy, this and last week has been a bit fragmented in terms of numbers."