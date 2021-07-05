Teenager Taylor, who signed a long-term professional contract at the Academy of Light over the summer, has been one of a number of under-23 players training with the senior side since their return on June 28.

And the winger has taken his chance to shine, impressing both behind the scenes and during the 2-2 draw at Spennymoor Town on Saturday – where he netted Sunderland’s second half leveller with a venomous strike.

His early form in pre-season hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Gooch hailing the youngster following the Brewery Field stalemate.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynden Gooch reveals the Sunderland youngster who has made a big impression behind the scenes in pre-season

“It's been good,” said the American, when asked about the opportunities handed to young players this summer.

"Ellis has been brilliant this week, I've been really impressed with him. He got his goal, a great goal as well, and it's important we get the younger players through.”

Gooch played the first 45 minutes of the friendly against the National League North side, featuring as a right wing-back in a makeshift Sunderland shape.

But he impressed throughout and was a constant threat on the flank – but for the man himself, fitness was the primary aim of the exercise.

“Obviously I played there quite a bit last season and the gaffer asked me to play there today to try and fit all the first-team players in,” he explained.

"It was a good little run-out.

“That's the important thing - getting the fitness in and making sure nobody gets injured. That's the main thing.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.