Lynden Gooch reflects on his Sunderland form, Wembley dreams and a remarkable year so far

A Wembley appearance will be the latest chapter of a remarkable season for Lynden Gooch.

He has broken into the Sunderland side and stayed there for the vast majority of the campaign.

There have been goals, assists, late equalisers, numerous victories.

He has become a father for the first time and even if it is only the Checkatrade Trophy, now there is a tangible chance of silverware.

These are special times for the 24-year-old.

“Promotion is the priority, we know we need to get back into the Championship, but if you can go and win a trophy at Wembley then why not," he said.

“It's what we dream of. You play for trophies.

“No matter what level you play at, you want to win trophies and to play in a final at Wembley for Sunderland is a dream come true.

“Coming through the academy and having been at the club for a long time, to lift a trophy at Wembley for the club is something you dream of. To win trophies at Wembley no matter what level you're at is special, so to hopefully be able to do that for Sunderland is amazing.

“We're doing really well on the pitch, we've got a cup final to look forward to and hopefully we can get promoted.

"I've just had my son a month ago so it's been an amazing season so far. Hopefully I can top it off with two trophies."

Aside from the obvious Wembley excitement, the second half at the Memorial Stadium felt like an important moment for Gooch.

After being a regular for most of the season so far, he dropped out of the side after hitting his first

With George Honeyman picking up an injury, Gooch had 45 minutes to impress against Bristol Rovers and he looked somewhat back to his usual self.

The 24-year-old knows competition for places is fierce but will hope to fight his way back in soon.

“I feel like myself again after a little dip," he said.

"Players go through that and you've just got to keep working hard.

“I had a little hamstring injury as well so maybe I just needed that little bit of rest and hopefully now I can kick on for the rest of the season.

“I feel much sharper and I've done well in the last couple of games I've played so hopefully I can get back to that form.

“It's the same for the team, you can see the confidence in everyone going forward," he added.

"We're a threat and we created a lot of chances at Bristol in the second half. On another day we could have had three or four. Everyone's feeling good and confident, and I think you can see that.

“We've got a massive squad. There are guys being left out that are really good footballers and they'll be disappointed, like I was.

"I wanted to play from the beginning on Tuesday but the team’s been doing really well so you've just got to be ready when your opportunity comes.

"We've got a big squad and everyone needs to play their part."