Lynden Gooch and Jack Ross react as youngster commits long-term future to Sunderland

Lynden Gooch has hailed Jack Ross after committing his long-term future to the club.

The 23-year-old has signed a new deal running until the summer of 2022 after joining the club at the age of 12.

He has been in excellent form for much of the current campaign and says the faith of Ross has been pivotal.

"I am glad to get it all done because the manager has given me a lot of opportunities," Gooch said.

"He has shown faith in me when I haven’t been playing well at times, but I’m delighted to be in this first team and playing because that’s the most important thing at my age.

“The club has completely changed since the summer and the manager was a big reason for me wanting to stay.

“He has had a big impact on me this season and given me the license to do what I do best. Hopefully I can continue to show the form I have done in the first-half of the season and help us get promoted.”

Ross said he was 'delighted' with the news.

"Lynden’s contribution to the season has been evident in terms of his form and what he has given us with goals and assists. I hope it is a reflection of how young players see the club, as a platform for them to progress their career.

“Lynden can get to where he wants in the game with us, so we’re delighted, and I’m delighted for him because I’ve forged a close relationship with him in a short period of time.

“His hard work has been rewarded and hopefully now he can be a big part in the club’s future as well.”