Lynden Gooch and Brendan Galloway start for Sunderland against Newcastle

Under-23 coach Elliott Dickman has handed fringe Sunderland players Lynden Gooch and Brendan Galloway a start against Newcastle in the Premier League International Cup.

With a place in the last four of the Premier League International Cup up for grabs, Dickman has also handed Luke Molyneux his first start since November.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Bali Mumba features on the bench for the second time.

Sunderland: Stryjek, Robson, Hume, Embleton, Taylor, Galloway, Molyneux, Hackett, Shields, Gooch, Kimpioka.

Subs: Storey, Talbot, Gamble, Diamond, Connelly, Kokolo, Mumba.