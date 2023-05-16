Luton vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news for play-off semi-final as Tony Mowbray faces more injury concerns
Live coverage as Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs at Kenilworth Road.
Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Trai Hume.
Head coach Tony Mowbray still has several injury issues to deal with, though, as his side aim to reach the play-off final at Wembley later this month.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Kenilworth Road throughout the evening:
LIVE: Luton vs Sunderland
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
The gaffer
The Sunderland squad have arrived
We’ve arrived at Kenilworth Road
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted sides for tonight’s match:
Predicted Luton XI: Horvath, Osho, Lockyer, Bell, Drameh, Berry, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Doughty, Adebayo, Morris
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Gooch, Roberts, Neil, Ekwah, Clarke, Pritchard, Amad, Gelhardt
Edwards on the second leg
And here’s what Luton boss Rob Edwards had to say.
“We’ll try and be the best version of the team that finished third in the league this year, that’s it, we want to attack the game,.
“We know we have to win it to stand any chance of going through, so it’s pretty easy for us.
Our task is very similar to a normal league game, we want to try and attack it and win the game, obviously now this is a bit of a final if you like, because there’s something at the end of it.
“Going into the semi-final, we wanted to win it, we wanted to be in the best position possible, but at the same time, going away, to the Stadium of Light, you want to be in the tie and we’re in the tie.”
Mowbray on the second leg
Here’s what Mowbray had to say in Monday’s pre-match press conference.
“I think the team are good and in good spirits.
“We believe we can compete against anybody in the league.
“I think this game against a team that finished 11 points ahead of us, third in the league, they have been growing their club for the past three or four years.
“They have an experienced group of players and are very together. I think we did amazing to come out on top in the first game.
“I’m not anticipating too much different the second game. It’s a tighter environment of course. They might double down on what they do and how they play.
“We have to do the same really. We don’t have plan B really, putting a quick guy up top and turning them round and playing in behind.
“What gives us a lot of confidence is that we generally have scored a lot of goals this season without a centre-forward.
“I think the team feel they are going to score. We’ll be going to try and win the football match and be positive.”
Luton were on a 14-match unbeaten run before Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light.
Hatters boss Rob Edwards has confirmed top scorer Carlton Morris will be fit for tonight’s match after sustaining a dead leg on Saturday.
Wing-back Alfie Doughty and centre-back Tom Lockyer also picked up knocks during the first leg but are expected to be available.
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Mowbray said in Monday’s press conference that Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts were ‘touch and go’ for tonight’s match, after both were forced off in the closing stages of the first leg.
Both players have travelled with the team, along with Aji Alese, who could be named in the squad for the first time since March following a thigh thigh injury.
Dan Ballard (hamstring) and Dennis Cirkin (ankle) remain sidelined, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Danny Batth and Jewison Bennette are also out.
It’s Matchday!
How’s everyone feeling?
Welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of Sunderland’s Championship play-off semi-final against Luton.
The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg, yet we’re only at the halfway stage of the tie.
We’ll have all the build-up, analysis and reaction from Kenilworth Road as Tony Mowbray’s side look to reach the play-off final at Wembley.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.