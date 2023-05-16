Here’s what Mowbray had to say in Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“I think the team are good and in good spirits.

“We believe we can compete against anybody in the league.

“I think this game against a team that finished 11 points ahead of us, third in the league, they have been growing their club for the past three or four years.

“They have an experienced group of players and are very together. I think we did amazing to come out on top in the first game.

“I’m not anticipating too much different the second game. It’s a tighter environment of course. They might double down on what they do and how they play.

“We have to do the same really. We don’t have plan B really, putting a quick guy up top and turning them round and playing in behind.

“What gives us a lot of confidence is that we generally have scored a lot of goals this season without a centre-forward.