Luton vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Leon Dajaku starts plus Ellis Simms and Patrick Roberts return
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from Kenilworth Road.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following their 4-2 defeat by Burnley last time out – yet head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues.
Luton have also had challenges after several members of their squad missed last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Watford with a sickness bug.
Still, The Hatters were in good form before their trip to Vicarage Road and had gone seven matches unbeaten.
We’ll bring have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: Luton vs Sunderland
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Amad, Pritchard, Clarke, Dajaku
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Michut, Roberts, Simms
What to make of that side
A few surprises in there.
Mowbray has made two changes from the side which started against Burnley, with Bailey Wright and Leon Dajaku replacing Trai Hume and Elliot Embleton - who both drop to the bench.
It will be interesting to see if Dajaku plays through the middle as a centre-forward, meaning Jack Clarke could move back out to the left.
Mowbray did have a lengthy chat with Dajaku as the teams came onto the pitch earlier and was giving the German some instructions.
Wright’s recall could be a wise move given Sunderland’s lack of aerial presence. It means Luke O’Nien will probably move to right-back.
Patrick Roberts and Ellis Simms have both returned to the bench.
How Luton will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
Ellis Simms is here
Nathan Jones in his pre-match programme notes
“We have lost just two of our last 12 matches and could go back up to fourth with a win.
“We know how tough a task that will be because Sunderland are a huge club with an excellent young team who have the momentum of winning promotion via the play-offs last season.”
We’ve arrived at Kenilworth Road
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Embleton, Clarke
Predicted Luton XI: Horvath, Potts, Lockyer, Bree, Bell, Doughty, Lansbury, Clark, Campbell, Adebayo, Morris
View from the Luton camp
Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his squad are in a better place ahead today’s match against Sunderland.
Jones claimed Luton were decimated by a sickness bug ahead of their match against Watfor, with Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry and Dan Potts all unavailable. Captain Sonny Bradley was also replaced at half-time.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Jones said: “Anyone that isn’t available today won’t play on Saturday, we can’t take that kind of risk. We have people back now, we have one or two back from injury so we’re in a stronger position.”
Luton will be backed by a sell-out crowd when they face Sunderland at Kenilworth Road, with Jones looking for a response following the Watford result.
“Everything we are about we didn’t do and that is really tough and hard to take,” he added. “I don’t mind talking about it because at the end of the day it becomes an elephant in the room.
“It is a performance we were apologetic for and a performance that we will be working extremely hard never to repeat, not just against Watford but against anyone. It was an inept performance and categorically different from the two which came before it, which resulted in six points.”
The inside track on Luton
Luton were on a seven-match unbeaten run before they were thrashed 4-0 by local rivals Watford last weekend, a result which saw them drop to ninth in the table.
To find out more we caught up with Luton reporter and podcaster James Cunliffe on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s start to the season:
“It was going great until Sunday and then the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion against a team we didn’t want them to fall off against.
“I think Luton were second in the form table in the Championship and were seven unbeaten. Watford had lost three out of four.
“Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong, a sickness bug, red card, depleted team and the heaviest defeat of the season against our arch-rivals.
“Prior to that we had been on a great run, winning two on the spin against Norwich and QPR and were up in the promotion places.
“Before the Watford game we were fifth and hadn’t lost to any of the top seven, and then Sunday happened.”
Mowbray on Luton
Here’s what Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:
“They are a real threat to anyone, particularly at home where they have taken some big scalps.
“Nathan Jones teams are always 100% maximum full throttle every game. You have to be ready for that sort of confrontation. I feel as if they are also really upgrading their group of players as well, I’ve felt that over the years I’ve been going with Blackburn
“We have to play our game and make sure they don’t turn it into a game that they may be physically better and stronger than us.
“We’ve got to make sure that with the ball we are very good and we give them problems.”