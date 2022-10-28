Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his squad are in a better place ahead today’s match against Sunderland.

Jones claimed Luton were decimated by a sickness bug ahead of their match against Watfor, with Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry and Dan Potts all unavailable. Captain Sonny Bradley was also replaced at half-time.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Jones said: “Anyone that isn’t available today won’t play on Saturday, we can’t take that kind of risk. We have people back now, we have one or two back from injury so we’re in a stronger position.”

Luton will be backed by a sell-out crowd when they face Sunderland at Kenilworth Road, with Jones looking for a response following the Watford result.

“Everything we are about we didn’t do and that is really tough and hard to take,” he added. “I don’t mind talking about it because at the end of the day it becomes an elephant in the room.