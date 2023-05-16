News you can trust since 1873
Live

Luton vs Sunderland LIVE: Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer goals put hosts ahead in play-off semi-final

Live coverage as Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs at Kenilworth Road.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th May 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:46 BST

Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Trai Hume.

Head coach Tony Mowbray still has several injury issues to deal with, though, as his side aim to reach the play-off final at Wembley later this month.

Luton Town vs Sunderland live blog.Luton Town vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Kenilworth Road throughout the evening:

LIVE: Luton 2 (Osho, 10) (Lockyer, 43) Sunderland 0

Show new updates
21:37 BST

78’ Double change

ON: Huggins and Ba

OFF: Gooch and Neil

21:37 BST

77’ Over from Roberts

We’ve seen him curl them in the top corner before but that effort from Roberts sailed well over the bar after he cut in from the right.

21:34 BST

73’ Sunderland getting higher up the pitch

Sunderland are getting higher up the pitch with the ball but still don’t have anyone to stretch the play.

21:28 BST

67’ Amad up top

Amad is now playing through the middle, with Roberts on the right and Clarke on the left.

Neil, Ekwah and Michut are in a midfield three.

21:23 BST

64’ Second change for Sunderland

ON: Michut

OFF: Gelhardt

21:22 BSTUpdated 21:25 BST

63’ Wide from Roberts

21:20 BST

60’ Big tackle from Alese

Just minutes after coming on.

Alese makes an excellent tackle to stop Adebayo going through on goal.

Luton have another corner.

21:19 BST

59’ How Sunderland line up now

It looks like Sunderland have gone to a back four with Gooch at right-back and Alese at left-back.

Amad is on the right with Roberts in the No 10 position in a 4-2-3-1.

21:17 BST

57’ First change for Sunderland

ON: Alese

OFF: Pritchard

21:11 BST

52’ Luton in control

