Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Trai Hume.

Head coach Tony Mowbray still has several injury issues to deal with, though, as his side aim to reach the play-off final at Wembley later this month.

Luton Town vs Sunderland live blog.