Luton vs Sunderland LIVE: Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer goals put hosts ahead in play-off semi-final
Live coverage as Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs at Kenilworth Road.
Sunderland face Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Trai Hume.
Head coach Tony Mowbray still has several injury issues to deal with, though, as his side aim to reach the play-off final at Wembley later this month.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Kenilworth Road throughout the evening:
LIVE: Luton 2 (Osho, 10) (Lockyer, 43) Sunderland 0
78’ Double change
ON: Huggins and Ba
OFF: Gooch and Neil
77’ Over from Roberts
We’ve seen him curl them in the top corner before but that effort from Roberts sailed well over the bar after he cut in from the right.
73’ Sunderland getting higher up the pitch
Sunderland are getting higher up the pitch with the ball but still don’t have anyone to stretch the play.
67’ Amad up top
Amad is now playing through the middle, with Roberts on the right and Clarke on the left.
Neil, Ekwah and Michut are in a midfield three.
64’ Second change for Sunderland
ON: Michut
OFF: Gelhardt
63’ Wide from Roberts
60’ Big tackle from Alese
Just minutes after coming on.
Alese makes an excellent tackle to stop Adebayo going through on goal.
Luton have another corner.
59’ How Sunderland line up now
It looks like Sunderland have gone to a back four with Gooch at right-back and Alese at left-back.
Amad is on the right with Roberts in the No 10 position in a 4-2-3-1.
57’ First change for Sunderland
ON: Alese
OFF: Pritchard