Luton 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction after Elliot Embleton goal earns Cats a point after Carlton Morris opener
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from Kenilworth Road.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following their 4-2 defeat by Burnley last time out – yet head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues.
Luton have also had challenges after several members of their squad missed last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Watford with a sickness bug.
Still, The Hatters were in good form before their trip to Vicarage Road and had gone seven matches unbeaten.
We’ll bring have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: Luton 1 (Morris, 45) Sunderland 1 (Embleton, 78)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Simms, 71), Neil (Michut, 60), Amad, Pritchard (Roberts, 60) , Clarke, Dajaku (Embleton, 60)
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Michut, Roberts, Simms
- Luton XI: Horvath, Potts, Lockyer, Bree, Bell, Lansbury (Freeman, 30), Clark, Campbell (Cornick, 71), Doughty (Ruddock-Mpanzu, 71) , Adebayo (Jerome, 85), Morris (Bradley, 71)
- Subs: Isted, Bradley, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Berry, Cornick, Freeman, Jerome
Reaction from Kenilworth Road
Full-Time: Luton 1 Sunderland 1
90+4’ O’Nien blocks Cornick’s shot
90+2’ Clarke booked
Six minutes added time
88’ End to end
Chances at both ends as Michut makes a tackle on Cornick in the Sunderland box, before the visitors break forward.
At the other end Clarke’s shot was blocked by Bell.
85’ Another change for Luton
Cameron Jerome is on for Adebayo.
82’ An attacking line-up
Sunderland are now playing with Embleton and Amad behind Simms, with Clarke on the left and Roberts on the right.
It’s still pretty open.
78’ GOOOAAALLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!
Sunderland level!
A low cross from Clarke on the left is converted by Embleton with a low finish into the far corner.
Sunderland have momentum.
75’ Clarke shot blocked
Luton are throwing bodies in front of the ball as Ruddock-Mpanzu makes a last-ditch block to stop Clarke’s close-range shot.