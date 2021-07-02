Luke O'Nien 'held talks' with Championship club but deal looks unlikely as Sunderland hope for contract boost

The Peterborough Telegraph report that O’Nien held some discussions but that a deal looks unlikely, particularly if Peterborough land top target Josh Knight from Leicester City.

Knight has previously spent time on loan at London Road and rumours have been rife that a permanent deal could be close.

The versatile O’Nien is current a free agent after his deal with Sunderland expired on June 30, but the Black Cats remain hopeful that a deal can be struck with the fan favourite.

O’Nien has been linked with a number of Championship clubs this summer with Hull City and Luton Town also rumoured to be keen on the 25-year-old.

But an offer from Sunderland remains on the table and recent reports have suggested that the club are growing ever more hopeful that the former Wycombe Wanderers man will commit his future to Wearside.

