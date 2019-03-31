'Loving this line-up!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes TWO changes against Portsmouth

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Portsmouth at Wembley - and fans have been quick to react.

The Black Cats' boss sprung no surprises, making just two changes from the side that beat Walsall in their last League One outing.

Grant Leadbitter starts for Sunderland at Wembley

Reece James and George Honeyman replaced Adam Matthews and Max Power as Ross named the line-up that most expected for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

And fans have been quick to react to the Scot's decision to make two changes ahead of the 2:30pm kick-off.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@_jack_curtis said: "Let's get this trophy in the bag!"

@colinphilpott7 added: "Bring it home"

@JLambert55 posted: "Loving this lineup. Bring it home lads Haway"

@JoeDB commented: "Honeyman in for power, No Oviedo on the bench James plays, Nevertheless haway the lads"

@JaiOliver3 tweeted: "Haway lads lets do this!!"

On Grigg's inclusion, after the striker was doubtful, @youval_shuval said: "Portsmouth’s defense is terrified"

@smokingdiccs posted: "Gooch not starting huge"

@kieranw961 agreed, adding: "Decent team but surely Gooch should be starting!"

@kiki2k97 asked: "Why no kimpioka?"

And here's the Wildcats' side at Wembley:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Flanagan, Baldwin, James; Leadbitter, Cattermole, Honeyman; Morgan, McGeady, Grigg

Subs: Ruiter, McGeouch, Wyke, Hume, Gooch, Power, Dunne