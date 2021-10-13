Embleton, who helped guide Blackpool to the Championship last season, has returned to the Stadium of Light with a renewed vigour this season and has become a key part of Lee Johnson’s new look Black Cats.

Embleton has been a long servant on Wearside having been with the club for 14 years and progressing through the academy ranks.

The versatile midfielder has also been capped by England Under-17, 18, 19 and 20 level with head coach Johnson delighted to retain his services for the next four years.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has signed a new contract. Sky Bet.

“We are delighted that Elliot has committed his future to the club. He is a player with top technique with both feet, which is quite unusual, and he’s on the way to becoming the player we know he can be,” Johnson told the club website.

And Sunderland fans have already taken to social media to express their delight at the news Embleton will remain in red and white.

@Maximusthomas: Buzzing at this, testament to Embos ability and his upbringing, great stuff. #Embo2025

@AvengerThor3006: Good lad. Well done #embo2025

Fans react to Elliot Embleton's new deal (Photo credit: Frank Reid)

@SimonAshcroft7:Love this !!! Great bit of news for a Wednesday morning !!!

@stehewy: Fantastic that

@DALYOUNG1986: Great news. Now for ziDAN Neil to sign a new long term contract

@safcfansreact: Excellent news!

@leewilkie19: Things you love to see on this fine Wednesday morning

@MJacko1989: Fully deserved! He’s been excellent this season #SAFC

@GILESY1973: Glad the club are finally starting to tie good players down. Dan Neil next please @SunderlandAFC

@gyrwum: Excellent news. Now get onto Neil and Stewart.

@antony_waterson: That's brilliant news. One of our own.

@TangerineRob: Outcast to main man. Fair play to him

@Philip_RJ89: This is excellent news, and a big boost ahead of tonight’s game & Gillingham on Saturday. If Dan Neil signs a new contract as well, it shows that we are putting these homegrown players at the heart of the club, and that’s a huge positive. #SAFC

@CharlieHorner_: Absolutely fantastic news. #OneOfOurOwn

@AdamSAFC97: Excellent news this, been very impressed with him so far this season

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.