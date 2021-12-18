Lynden Gooch was forced off with a groin injury against Plymouth last time out but will start the match at Portman Road.

It means Johnson has named an unchanged side in the league for a fourth consecutive match, while left-back Denver Hume has returned to the bench following an ankle injury.

The Black Cats will face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup next week.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news on social media:

@Philip_RJ89: It’s really good to see a settled XI. There have been some promising signs that they’re really starting to gel and results have reflected that as well. Denver Hume should get a run out late on as well, perhaps with one eye on the Arsenal game. #SAFC

@LdoubleE_87: Decent run with an unchanged 11, can only be a good thing

@ManWhoEdits: Good to see Hume back on the bench!

@OllyJames2733: Nice to see Gooch back

@MarkLundie1: Strong side. Ha’way the lads!

@Dyl164: Well in Gooch for getting himself fit

@Rich_Purdom: Happy to see this side. Did well last week when Gooch was forced off.

@GaryFT: Hope they can do the biz again…. Love consistency when it comes to team selection. Obviously with a lot of games you need to freshen it up. However if you’re picking the same 11 you’re winning

@M_Coan47: Looks like Gooch is good to go

