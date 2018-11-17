'Lots of goals today!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes big attacking call against Wycombe

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Wycombe - and has made a big call up front.

The Sunderland manager spoke earlier this week about the dilemma posed in attacking areas, with both Jerome Sinclair and Josh Maja vying for a start.

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Wycombe

And Ross has chosen Sinclair to lead the line against the Chairboys - with Maja on the bench.

LIVE: All the build-up to today's big game at the Stadium of Light

Max Power also returns to a league squad for the first time since suspension, taking a place on the bench.

Other than the inclusion of Sinclair, the team is unchanged from the Black Cats' last League One outing, with fans quick to react to Ross' selection calls.

Here's how supporters reacted to the team news on social media:

@EddieSAFCxx said: "Sinclair over maja. Disagree."

@JasonGregory6 added: "There’s enough on the bench to beat Barca!"

@AlanJWatson tweeted: "Really want @JSinclair_48 to bag a goal or 2 today, his performances have been very good, grafts for the team"

@f1since08 posted: "Lots of goals today lads, it's cold!"

@chrlstlanf commented: "Power shouldve started. Such a high quality player."

@DanHull22 added: "Don't understand how Sinclair warrants over maja at all"

@GazJ2K said: "Hat trick for Sinclair today then!"

LIVE: Follow all the action from Sunderland v Wycombe in our live blog

@bensoncolin2010 tweeted: "Should be enough with that match day squad - maja on bench to change it up if need be

Here's how the two teams line-up at the Stadium of Light this afternoon:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Matthews, James, Flanagan, Baldwin; Honeyman, McGeouch; Gooch, Maguire, McGeady; Sinclair

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Oviedo, Loovens, Ozturk, Power, O'Nien, Maja

Wycombe XI: Ingram, McCarthy, Jacobson, Jombati, El-Abd, Thompson, Gape, Morris, Williams, Onyedinma, Samuel

Wycombe subs: Yates, Stewart, Bean, Mackail-Smith, Kashket, Cowan-Hall, Tyson