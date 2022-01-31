According to reports, Championship duo Luton Town and Hull City are also interested in a deal for the 20-year-old, whilst Portsmouth too are keen on striking a loan deal.

Sunderland have until 11pm this evening to conclude transfers with the winter window set to shut as we enter a new month.

White is currently part of Spurs' first-team squad and was twice an unused substitute against London rivals Chelsea this month.

Harvey White

Reports also state that he is highly-rated by Spurs head coach Antonio Conte, who would have to approve any loan exit today.

But the two clubs have already done business this window with the arrival of Jack Clarke on loan from Spurs.

Many Sunderland fans, however, are asking if Sunderland are allowed to sign another loan player within the EFL’s rules.

The Black Cats already have five loanees on the books: Leon Dajaku, Clarke, Thorben Hoffmann, Nathan Broadhead and Callum Doyle.

It is true that clubs can only name five loans in any one matchday squad but aren’t restricted to the number of loan deals they could do.

Sunderland could, in theory, make as many loan signings as they want.

But that would be impractical given the five loans per matchday squad rule.

Speaking before his sacking, ex-head coach Lee Johnson gave an update on the club’s status when it came to loan deals.

"We've got five loans now, so if we were to bring in another there would be one who couldn't be in the matchday squad [once Broadhead is fit]. It's also undoubtedly true that it's harder to do permanent deals in January.

"We just have to make the right choices and the beauty of our squad is we have got players who can cover in numerous positions.

"We do want to bring in a solid number but at the same time, if you have too many it can become a little bit disjointed and fractious.

"It's always a delicate balance between making sure you have the depth in the positions, the squad number and the quality required to win games."

