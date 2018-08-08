Loan move still in pipeline for Sunderland striker when he returns from injury

Have your say

Andrew Nelson is still likely to head out on loan this month when he makes his return from injury.

The Echo understands the 20-year-old Sunderland striker is around a fortnight away from making a return after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Jack Ross is still hopeful of adding to his striking options this month, which would see some of the younger forwards head out on loan deals.

The transfer deadline for buys is today, with Ross currently relying on Josh Maja to lead the Sunderland attack.

But EFL clubs are allowed to make loan signings until the end of the month, with free agents also an option for league clubs beyond 5pm tonight.

Charlie Wyke is still out with a knee injury, while Jerome Sinclair is out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

It leaves Ross light on attacking options but it is still expected that Nelson will again be allowed out on loan to further his development.

Connor Shields is also available for a loan move, with Morton keen.

There is strong loan interest in Nelson once he recovers from injury.

Football League clubs in England plus sides in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Championship are monitoring the situation.

Nelson spent the second half of last season at Scottish Championship side Falkirk, one of those clubs keeping tabs on the striker. He scored four goals in 16 appearances.

Previously, he has had loan spells at Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town.

So far this pre-season Nelson has featured against Darlington and Pools before injury struck.

It came at the wrong time for Nelson, given how much faith Ross has put in the club’s younger players this summer.

Bali Mumba, 16, made his first start for the club in the 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic, while Luke Molyneux, Benjamin Kimpioka, Denver Hume and Max Stryjek have all featured in pre-season.