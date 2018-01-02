Loan confirmed for Sunderland youngster

Andrew Nelson has completed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Falkirk.

Nelson joins fellow academy product Tommy Robson in signing for Paul Hartley's side on a deal until the end of the season.

Hartley has scouted Sunderland Under-23s games this campaign. Striker Nelson had a 28-day loan at National League side Harrogate Town this season, and will offer the Falkirk boss another option up front where the Bairns have struggled for goals this term.

The 20-year-old also had a loan spell at Hartlepool United last season when Pools were in League Two, making four appearances before injury struck and his loan spell was cut short. He will now be given the chance to impress in Scotland.

Hartley said: "I first watched Andrew in an Under 23’s match a few weeks ago and he impressed me that night. He’s trained with us over the past few days and I think he will be a good fit for the group we have here.

“We have been working towards this for a few weeks now, we have always said that we wanted to get two or three bodies in early to help the group. Having Sean, Andrew and Tommy Robson signed up ahead of this afternoon’s match is a real boost.”