Liverpool whizkid Ben Woodburn's response when asked about failed Sunderland move

Ben Woodburn insists he wasn't frustrated at missing out on a loan move to Sunderland last month.

The Welsh youngster was earmarked by Black Cats boss Chris Coleman as one of his main targets when he took over the Stadium of Light job.

Coleman knows Woodburn well, handing him his Welsh debut and watching him score the winning goal in a World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Coleman had wanted the 18-year-old to add some creative flair to his attack at Sunderland, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp vetoed the move, allowing team-mate Ovie Ejaria the opportunity to move to the Championship strugglers instead.

Woodburn has been confined to just one substitute appearance against Leicester in the Carabao Cup this season, but insists he wasn't disappointed to miss out on the chance to gain first-team experience at Sunderland and will instead focus on impressing with Liverpool's second string and youth team.

“It was down to the club and I’m happy to do whatever they want me to do," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"I’ll work hard and train hard and see where it takes me in the next year.”

“Obviously every player wants to play football but at the minute I think it’s just to play in any team I can do, whether U19s, first team, U23s. I think it’s just right that I play everywhere.

“Hopefully I’ll get a few more minutes with the first team but also try to win the Youth Champions League and try to win the U23s league as well.”