Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't let Sunderland loan target leave Anfield this month

Liverpool have confirmed they won't be letting promising forward Ben Woodburn leave the club on loan this month.

Sunderland have had a strong interest in the 18-year-old forward as they look to bolster the squad.

Chris Coleman handed Woodburn his Wales debut and had hoped to bring him to Wearside on a loan deal until the end of the season.

But Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the teenager will remain at Liverpool and says there is "no rush" to send the forward elsewhere.

Klopp said: "There’s no rush in it. It’s nice that clubs are asking for him already, but Ben had enough games so far; he played in different competitions, the UEFA Youth League, the U23s and had games with us.

"In all the sessions he is improving constantly. That we think we would miss him in our training group – with this quality squad – is maybe the biggest compliment you can give to him.

"He is completely relaxed, his family is relaxed and I am relaxed.

"The request is logical but there’s no rush at the moment. He is in the right place.

"We will help him, of course, and if there is any point in the next year when we think he needs to go somewhere then we will consider that for sure. But not for the moment."